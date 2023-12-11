Arrest made in Texas high school cheerleader murder

Posted at 4:45 PM, December 11, 2023

By HOLLY SUTTON

EDNA, Texas (Court TV)  — An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a Texas high school cheerleader found unresponsive last week in the bathtub of her family’s home.

Rafael Govea Romero

Rafael Govea Romero, 23, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in connection with the death of 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina. (Edna Police Department)

Rafael Govea Romero, 23, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in connection with the death of 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina, a student at Edna High School, police said in a press release.

Romero, who is undocumented according to police, was arrested about an hour from Edna, a small town of 5,400 people in south Texas.

Police had released a video of the person who they believed was responsible for Medina’s death. The images showed a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and driving a silver Ford Taurus.

The Edna police received word Saturday that Romero was at a location in Schulenburg, Texas. A team of several law enforcement groups was assembled and they made the arrest at a residence. Police seized a vehicle and other evidence, according to authorities.

Medina was found unresponsive Tuesday in a bathtub at the apartment she shared with her mother, WFAA reported. She was supposed to participate in a Christmas parade and never arrived. No cause of death has been given.

A spokesperson with the Edna Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and wouldn’t comment. The department has not said whether there is a link between Medina and Romero.

Medina, an only child, was born and raised in Nebraska according to a Gofundme account set up by her aunt to pay for arrangements. She and her mother had been living in Texas for about a year.

“She was loved by many, but most importantly, she is loved and will be missed by the family she was born and raised in,” said Ana Medina in the post.

So far, donations have reached $19,106 out of a $17,467 goal, according to the site.

Romero is being held in the Jackson County Jail under a $2 million bond.

More In:

Related Stories

Booking photo of Shanda Vander Ark

On the Docket: Tortured Son Murder Trial

Jury selection begins Tuesday for Shanda Vander Ark, accused of abusing and killing her 15-year-old son with special needs. More

Charlie Adelson stands in court

Charlie Adelson to be Sentenced on Tuesday

Charlie Adelson faces life without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced for the murder of his former brother-in-law, Dan Markel. More

photo of dan markel with Ruth markel speaking

Ruth Markel Talks About Donna Adelson’s Arraignment, Charlie’s Sentencing

Ruth Markel reacted to seeing Donna Adelson at her formal arraignment, and offered a preview of what to expect at Charlie's sentencing. More

TRENDING

Donna Adelson in court on Dec. 11, 2023.
Splitscreen of Charlie and Donna Adelson mug shots.
The Fulton County Jail
Steven Lawson

LATEST NEWS

Rafael Govea Romero
Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito
Shanda Vander Ark
Donna Adelson in court on Dec. 11, 2023. (Court TV)

SCRIPPS NEWS

Man who used folding chair in riverfront brawl guilty of misdemeanor
Man imprisoned as a teen for murder walks free nearly 20 years later
Air Force disciplines 15 people in classified docs leak investigation