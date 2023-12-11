Arrest made in Texas high school cheerleader murder

By HOLLY SUTTON

EDNA, Texas (Court TV) — An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a Texas high school cheerleader found unresponsive last week in the bathtub of her family’s home.

Rafael Govea Romero, 23, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in connection with the death of 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina, a student at Edna High School, police said in a press release.

Romero, who is undocumented according to police, was arrested about an hour from Edna, a small town of 5,400 people in south Texas.

Police had released a video of the person who they believed was responsible for Medina’s death. The images showed a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and driving a silver Ford Taurus.

The Edna police received word Saturday that Romero was at a location in Schulenburg, Texas. A team of several law enforcement groups was assembled and they made the arrest at a residence. Police seized a vehicle and other evidence, according to authorities.

Medina was found unresponsive Tuesday in a bathtub at the apartment she shared with her mother, WFAA reported. She was supposed to participate in a Christmas parade and never arrived. No cause of death has been given.

A spokesperson with the Edna Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and wouldn’t comment. The department has not said whether there is a link between Medina and Romero.

Medina, an only child, was born and raised in Nebraska according to a Gofundme account set up by her aunt to pay for arrangements. She and her mother had been living in Texas for about a year.

“She was loved by many, but most importantly, she is loved and will be missed by the family she was born and raised in,” said Ana Medina in the post.

So far, donations have reached $19,106 out of a $17,467 goal, according to the site.

Romero is being held in the Jackson County Jail under a $2 million bond.