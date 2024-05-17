‘Diddy’ attacks ex-girlfriend in shocking newly-released 2016 footage

LOS ANGELES (Court TV) — Disturbing hotel surveillance video shows Sean “Diddy” Combs brutally attacking singer/model Cassie Ventura in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel.

The shocking March 2016 footage was not made public until now.

In the video, the music mogul wears just a towel and socks as he runs after Ventura, who was his girlfriend at the time. There’s no sound, but he appears to be yelling at her. Combs can be seen grabbing Ventura and throwing vases from the hotel hall at her. He then kicks her as she lies on the floor and attempts to drag her back to their room.

It appears Combs cannot drag Ventura, so he stomps back to the room, returns, and throws something at her. Meanwhile, Ventura can be seen grabbing one of the telephones in the hall.

Combs and Ventura first met in 2005 and began dating a few years later. The pair split for good in 2019.

A lawsuit that Ventura filed in November 2016 seems to match what’s depicted in the video. According to Ventura’s complaint, an intoxicated Combs punched her in the face while they were staying at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, leaving her with a black eye. Ventura stated that she attempted to leave the room once Combs was asleep, but he awoke upon hearing her. The video picks up with him following her into the hall, visibly yelling.

Combs agreed to settle that suit the very next day. His attorney, however, announced that the decision to settle was in no way an admission of wrongdoing.

The release of the hotel video comes on the heels of a slew of sex assault and sex trafficking civil cases that have been filed against Combs in recent months. Combs released a statement via social media in Dec. 2023 responding to the suits, saying:

“Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

In the meantime, Ventura’s attorney released a statement earlier today in response to the release of the hotel surveillance video: