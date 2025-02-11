Griffith’s Not Guilty Verdict is a Miscarriage of Justice | Opening Statements Podcast Video

Posted at 11:13 AM, February 11, 2025
Julie Grant’s opening statement describes Collin Griffith’s acquittal in the Deadly Son Murder Trial as “nauseating” and “a horrifying miscarriage of justice.” She welcomes Judge Belvin Perry, the judge from Casey Anthony’s trial, who draws comparisons between the cases of Anthony and Megan Boswell. Additionally, Julie discusses whether Michael Jordan’s son should have mentioned his father during his arrest.

