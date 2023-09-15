Karen Read in court today for motions hearing

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — A Massachusetts woman accused in the death of her police officer boyfriend is back in court Friday for a motions hearing.

Karen Read, 41, is charged in the January 2022 death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe. Prosecutors say Read backed her car into O’Keefe and left him to die outside during a snowstorm. Read claims she last saw O’Keefe when she dropped him off outside the Canton home of another Boston police officer, Brian Albert, where he was beaten and left for dead on the lawn.