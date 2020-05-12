Court TV Now Available on YouTube TV

ATLANTA (May 12, 2020) – Court TV – the newly-rebooted, multi-platform network devoted to live, gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation’s most important and compelling trials – is now available on YouTube TV.

“We’re thrilled to have Court TV added to YouTube TV at a time when consumer appetite for the real-life drama of true-crime and courtroom trials has never been greater,” commented Jonathan Katz, President and CEO of Katz Networks.

Since re-launching, Court TV has delivered legal news exclusives while also covering the nation’s most riveting trials, including:

Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) cases of national significance and impact;

The rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, which included an unprecedented new “instant replay” feature recreating testimony from the camera-less courtroom immediately for broadcast;

One of the most dramatic and emotional recent trials, Texas v. Amber Guyger, in which the brother of the deceased hugged former Dallas police officer Guyger following her conviction (seen live nationwide exclusively on Court TV);

The riveting trial of high school cheerleader Brooke Skylar Richardson facing life in prison for allegedly killing and burying her newborn daughter in Ohio;

Florida v. Mark Sievers in which a husband was accused of hiring friends to murder his doctor wife, and others.

Court TV’s on-air team of anchors Vinnie Politan, Julie Grant, Ted Rowlands and correspondents Chanley Painter and Julia Jenae are seasoned journalists and lawyers who have successfully blended television and legal careers. Ashleigh Banfield, one of television’s top legal analysts, recently joined Court TV as a special contributor. The country’s brightest attorneys, most experienced investigators and experts participate regularly for insightful and spirited discussions about the legal news of the day.

YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets you watch live and on-demand TV from 70+ top networks through a simple and award-winning experience. It offers live & local sports, news, shows, movies, and more, and can be watched on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer). Membership comes with free unlimited cloud DVR storage space to record all your favorites, personalized watch recommendations, and a family plan with 6 accounts per household so the whole family can enjoy.

Court TV is available to be seen on cable, over-the-air and over-the-top. Court TV is also live-streamed on CourtTV.com and YouTube TV as well as the Court TV app for Roku®, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android and Apple devices. All feature robust and exclusive content from the massive Court TV library, including the nation’s most compelling, high-profile cases over the past 20 years available on demand. Court TV is part of Katz Networks, a division of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).