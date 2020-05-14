Court TV to Launch on SiriusXM on May 15

ATLANTA/NEW YORK (May 14, 2020) ̶ Court TV, rebooted last May and available on cable, over-the-air and over-the-top, expands to another new platform on May 15, 2020 when it will be launched by SiriusXM, it was announced today.

Court TV’s live gavel-to-gavel coverage and analysis of the nation’s most important and compelling trials will be available on channel 793 through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices and online at www.siriusxm.com/player [siriusxm.com]. Court TV anchors will also make guest appearances on various SiriusXM news and entertainment shows.

“Court TV is committed to providing outstanding legal coverage and journalism across a variety of platforms and we’re thrilled that Court TV will now bring SiriusXM listeners into the courtrooms of the most-riveting trials in the country,” commented Jonathan Katz, President and CEO of Katz Networks.

Since re-launching, Court TV has delivered legal news exclusives while also covering the nation’s most riveting cases, including:

Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) cases involving President Donald Trump and other impactful issues;

The rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, which included an unprecedented new “instant replay” feature recreating testimony from the camera-less courtroom immediately for broadcast;

One of the most dramatic and emotional recent trials, Texas v. Amber Guyger, in which the brother of the deceased hugged former Dallas police officer Guyger following her conviction (Seen live nationwide exclusively on Court TV);

The riveting trial of high-school cheerleader Brooke Skylar Richardson facing life in prison for allegedly killing and burying her newborn daughter in Ohio;

Florida v. Mark Sievers in which a husband was accused of hiring friends to murder his doctor wife.

Court TV’s on-air team of anchors Vinnie Politan, Julie Grant, Ted Rowlands and correspondents Chanley Painter and Julia Jenae are seasoned journalists and lawyers who have successfully blended television and legal careers. Ashleigh Banfield, one of television’s top legal analysts, recently joined Court TV as a special contributor. The country’s brightest attorneys, most experienced investigators and experts participate regularly for insightful and spirited discussion about the legal news of the day.

About Court TV:

In addition to being available on cable, over-the-air, over-the-top and on SiriusXM, Court TV is also live streamed on CourtTV.com and YouTube TV as well as the Court TV app for Roku®, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android and Apple devices. All feature robust and exclusive content from the massive Court TV library, including the nation’s most compelling, high-profile cases over the past 20 years available on demand.

