Court TV to Premiere New Original True-Crime Series Judgment With Ashleigh Banfield in September

ATLANTA (Aug. 11, 2020) – Court TV, the only multi-platform network devoted to live, gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation’s most important and compelling trials, announced today a new original true-crime series hosted by Ashleigh Banfield, the addition of Michael Ayala to the Court TV anchor team, and a binge-viewing marathon of the network’s complete OJ25 docuseries in Oct.

Court TV’s announcements during the 2020 summer press tour:

Judgment With Ashleigh Banfield, an all-new original series hosted by original Court TV alum and respected former CNN and MSNBC legal analyst Banfield, who made her Court TV return as a special contributor earlier this year. Judgment With Ashleigh Banfield will be a weekly hour-long series taking viewers on a deep dive into the most provocative and talked about trials and cases of all-time. With brand new interviews and exclusive first-time ever reveals, each installment will look to further explore everything people only thought they knew about these touchstones in judicial history. Initial cases featured include those involving Casey Anthony, Jodie Arias, O.J. Simpson, Conrad Murray and others. Judgment With Ashleigh Banfield will be seen Sunday Nights at 8:00 p.m. (ET) with the series premiere set for Sept. 13.

“It is wonderful being back on Court TV and I’m very excited about Judgment. We have the luxury of having access to the vast Court TV library of more than a thousand trials, which allows us to share and re-visit the most intriguing and legally-fascinating cases in modern-day history. There are literally hundreds of compelling stories to tell – and we plan on telling them.” Ashleigh Banfield

