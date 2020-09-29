Michael Ayala Joins Court TV Anchor Team

ATLANTA (Aug. 11, 2020) – Court TV, the only multi-platform network devoted to live, gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation’s most important and compelling trials, announced today a new original true-crime series hosted by Ashleigh Banfield, the addition of Michael Ayala to the Court TV anchor team, and a binge-viewing marathon of the network’s complete OJ25 docuseries in Oct.

Michael Ayala, a popular face on the original Court TV, will be joining the network once again teaming with Vinnie Politan, Julie Grant and Ted Rowlands on the network’s anchor desk. An attorney and EMMY®-Award winner, Ayala has over 20 years of experience in-front of the camera. He previously was an anchor, reporter, writer and researcher for the original Court TV where he covered and reported on the cases involving O.J. Simpson, Scott Peterson, the Menendez Brothers, Bill Cosby and Dr. Jack Kevorkian. Ayala, who also anchored for CBS in Chicago, will make his return debut on Court TV on August 24 and will anchor weekdays 3:00 – 6:00 pm (ET).