Bad Blood Shooting Trial: Jury Set to View Crime Scene Before Openings

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
The jury is set to view the crime scene before opening statements are presented in the case against Jason Levesque, who allegedly shot Kyle Violette six times in an altercation over snow plowing. Levesque is facing multiple charges, including attempt MORE
Do you want to continue watching?