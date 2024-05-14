Accomplice to Murder with Vinnie Politan

A father bludgeoned to death. A confession by his sons, Alex and Derek King. But did family friend Ricky Chavis play a role? The confession is called into question after the discovery that Ricky is a pedophile who was after Alex.   MORE

FL v. Chavis & King | S2 EP

FL v. Chavis & King | S2 EP

Darrin Lopez

TX v. Lopez | S2 EP1

Stacey Kananen reacts to jury's verdict

FL v. Kananen | S1 EP1

Paula Gutierrez interview with Court TV

FL v. Gutierrez | S1 EP2

Tyler Edmonds interview with Court TV

MS v. Edmonds | S1 EP3

Meredith Moon appears in court

SC v. Robertson | S1 EP4

portrait of Renée Poole

SC v. Poole | S1 EP5

Tonica Jenkins and Tonica Clement photo lineup

OH v. Jenkins | S1 EP6

Morgan Leppert jailhouse interview

FL v. Leppert | S1 EP7

newspaper photo of Kristi Koslow

TX v. Dillingham | S1 EP8

combo image of george wagner, angela wagner, george wagner

OH v. Wagner | S1 EP9

portrait of Tara Grinstead

GA v. Duke | S1 EP10