Jury Selection Underway in Disguised as Suicide Murder Trial

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Susan Embert is charged with murder in the death of her husband, William "Jake" Embert, who was shot to death on June 28, 2014. Susan has maintained her innocence and has claimed that the victim pulled the trigger and killed himself. (12/8/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?