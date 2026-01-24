Lindsay Clancy's Husband Says Overmedicating Led To Kids' Murders

Lindsay Clancy's husband, Patrick Clancy, has filed a lawsuit against two mental health providers and their companies, saying their treatments contributed to Lindsay's alleged murder of the couple's three kids. (1/23/26) MORE

Civil Lawsuits, Insanity Defense, Killer Parents

Latest Videos

Lindsay Clancy's Husband Says Overmedicating Led To Kids' Murders

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively texts

Private Text Messages Between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Unsealed

images of read witnesses

Alberts, McCabes Use Crowdfunding to Raise Funds For Karen Read Lawsuit

goncalves suing wsu for kohberger

Kaylee Goncalves' Family Suing Washington State University

Goncalves family hugs in photo on monitor

Goncalves Family To File Lawsuit Against Bryan Kohberger's School

Karen Read civil lawsuit

Karen Read Files Lawsuit; Alleges Police Cover-Up in John O'Keefe's Death

side by side of female and male celebrity

Sex Tape Defamation Suit: Ray J Countersues Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Cardi B's accuser, Emani Ellis, is requesting a new trial

Cardi B Accuser Seeks New Trial; Cites Pen Throwing Incident

Ebony Parker's criminal case

Looking Ahead to Ebony Parker's Criminal Case

Brian Welty holds a microphone

Grandfather Says Mom 'Had It Out For Kinsleigh [Welty]'

Jury Finds in Favor of Abigail Zwerner, Awards Her $10 Million

Abby Zwerner's attorneys

Presser: Jury Finds in Favor of Abby Zwerner, Awarded $10 Million

MORE VIDEOS