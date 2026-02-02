NBC's Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Disappearance Being Investigated as a Crime

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
The Pima County Sheriff's office holds a press conference regarding NBC Today's co-host Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy Guthrie. Sheriff Chris Nanos 'believes this was a crime,' saying things at the scene are 'suspicious in nature.' (2/2/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?