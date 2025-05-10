Interview with a Killer Finale Graphic

Opening Statement Expected Monday in Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

Opening statement are expected to begin Monday, May 12 in the federal sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs. Jurors are set to be sworn-in that day as well, and Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura could take the stand Monday as well. (5/9/25) MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

Black male in sunglasses and a white tux with a black tie.

Opening Statement Expected Monday in Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

Diddy looks at camera

Inside Diddy's Jury Selection: How Is Race A Factor?

Older Black gentleman on a red carpet wears a snazzy red silk jacket

Smokey Robinson's Lawyer: Ex-Housekeepers' Rape Claims are 'Vile' and 'False'

splitscreen: old man looks grumpy/young, pretty blonde woman

Former Model Says Harvey Weinstein Sexually Assaulted Her at 16-Years-Old

singer on a stage belts out a tune

Smokey Robinson Accused of Sexual Assault By Former Housekeepers

courtroom sketch

Celebrity Names Mentioned At Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Jury Selection

Sean 'Diddy' Combs performs

Jury Selection To Begin For Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Federal Case

Gwyneth Paltrow

Reflecting On Lawsuit, Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Legal System 'Broken'

halyna hutchins on set

Alec Baldwin's Movie 'Rust' Released In Theaters, Streaming

long-haired man with beard and mustache

Russell Brand Granted Bail in First Court Appearance in London Rape Case

middle-aged Black man on a fancy stage

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Rejects Last-Minute Plea Deal

font that says the word

'Rust' Movie to Be Released May 2

MORE VIDEOS