Pregnant Teen Murder Case: Victim's Dad Speaks About Finding Daughter

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Mia Campos' father describes the heartbreaking moment leading up to the discovery of his daughter. Police charged Jesus Monroy, the ex-boyfriend of Campos, a pregnant teen whose body was found by her parents in a wooded area near their home. (7/24/24 MORE
Do you want to continue watching?