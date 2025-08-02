Prosecutions Will Seek 'Substantially' Higher Prison Sentence for Diddy

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Prosecutors say they plan to seek a substantially higher prison sentence for Sean "Diddy" Combs than the 4-5 years they initially expected him to face under federal sentencing guidelines for his conviction on prostitution related charges. (8/1/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?