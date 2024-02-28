Should Taylor Swift's Father Be Charged?

A photographer in Australia has accused Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, of punching him. Reps for Swift insist people were aggressively pushing their was toward the pop star and making threats. (2/28/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Hannah Gutierrez in court as interrogation video is played.

Gutierrez Tells Investigators She's 'Not Sure' Who Handled the Gun

Hannah Gutierrez in court, split screen with guest analyst.

Reactions to Hannah Gutierrez's New Look

Julie Grant with a picture of slain UGA nursing student Laken Riley on the monitor.

Julie Grant: 'The Good People Far Outnumber the Bad'

Taylor Swift and her father, Scott Swift.

Should Taylor Swift's Father Be Charged?

GFX of Bryan Kohberger.

Brian Kohberger in Court Today: What to Expect

Eligio Bishop sits with his attorneys in court

Courtroom Drama: Accused Cult Leader Tries to Fire Lawyer During Trial

Splitscreen of Courtney Clenney and her attorney.

Courtney Clenney's Lawyers Talk to Court TV, Outline Motion to Dismiss

Julie in front of a monitor displaying rounds of ammunition from the

Julie Grant: Appallingly Sloppy Set Could Lead to 2 Guilty Verdicts

Paul Ferguson speaks at his sentencing

Tearful Paul Ferguson Addresses Court at Sentencing

Bodycam footage shows Hannah Gutierrez crying and having a panic attack.

Hannah Gutierrez Shown Having Panic Attack in Bodycam Footage

Vinnie on cam with GFX of story about a waxing salon.

Kid Working in Wax Salon: What About the 24 Clients Who Let it Happen?

Hannah Gutierrez in court ahead of defense opening statements

NM v. Hannah Gutierrez: Defense Opening Statements

MORE VIDEOS