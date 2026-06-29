Captain charged after teen on his boat vanishes and is later found dead

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Court TV) — A captain is accused of driving under the influence after a 19-year-old woman on his pontoon boat went missing and was found dead on a Kentucky lake.

Cameron Conley, 23, is charged with operating a boat while intoxicated in the death of Marly Kinney, who went missing June 24 on Grayson Lake. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife recovered Kinney’s body around 3:45 p.m. Sunday after a dayslong search.

An arrest citation obtained by local NBC affiliate WLEX and CBS affiliate WLKY said Conley told marina staff he rented a boat and was on the water with Kinney and her friends when she went missing. Cops responded to the scene and noted his bloodshot and glassy eyes. They also reportedly could smell alcohol on his breath.

Conley allegedly admitted to drinking during the day. He submitted to a breath analysis test and reportedly blew a 0.137; much like driving, the legal blood alcohol content limit for handling a boat is 0.08.

He was arrested and taken to the Carter County Detention Center, where he has since bonded out.

It’s unclear how Kinney ended up in the water. An autopsy will determine her cause of death.

Conley is slated to appear in court on July 22.

Kinney’s family started a GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral. She worked as a waitress at Smokin’ J’s Rib and Brewhouse.

“Marly was a model employee loved by all. Always with a friendly smile and a kind word. She was loved by her fellow co-workers and friends,” the restaurant said in a statement posted to Facebook.