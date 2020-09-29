Marathon of Complete OJ25 Docuseries Set for Oct. 3-4 To Correspond With 25th Anniversary of Simpson Murder Trial Verdict

ATLANTA (Aug. 11, 2020) – Court TV, the only multi-platform network devoted to live, gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation’s most important and compelling trials, announced today a new original true-crime series hosted by Ashleigh Banfield, the addition of Michael Ayala to the Court TV anchor team, and a binge-viewing marathon of the network’s complete OJ25 docuseries in Oct.

O.J. Simpson was found not guilty of double murder on October 3, 1995. 25 years later, Court TV will present a marathon of OJ25, the network’s acclaimed, 25-episode original true-crime docuseries looking back at the world-famous case. OJ25 gives viewers a front row seat in the Simpson jury box, to relive the trial or discover it for the first time. Utilizing Court TV’s extensive library featuring every minute of the double murder trial, OJ25 encapsulates the courtroom action in the chronological order in which it took place 25 years ago in Los Angeles. Court TV’s OJ25 Marathon will air Oct. 3-4. The series is hosted by renowned long-time former Los Angeles prosecutor and respected legal analyst Roger Cossack.

Court TV is available to be seen on cable, over-the-air and over-the-top. Court TV is also live-streamed on CourtTV.com, YouTube TV, SiriusXM as well as the Court TV app for Roku®, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android and Apple devices. All feature robust and exclusive content from the massive Court TV library, including the nation’s most compelling, high-profile cases over the past 20 years available on demand. Court TV is part of Katz Networks, a division of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).