CNN Ordered to Pay $5 Million in Defamation Case

A jury has found CNN guilty of libeling Navy veteran, Zachary Young. Young said CNN rendered him “permanently unemployable” when they ran a report that falsely accused him of making money off of helping desperate people flee Afghanistan. (1/17/25) MORE

