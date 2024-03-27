Raids on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Homes: New Developments

Federal agents raided Sean "Diddy" Combs' LA and Miami homes, and the music mogul's attorney called it an excessive and gross overuse of military force. And, news that's trending in true crime in this full episode of Opening Statements. (3/27/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

File photo of Sean

Sean Combs Home Raids: Could Investigation Put 'Bad Boy' Behind Bars?

Witness in Young Thug who said he was high on the stand.

Young Thug RICO Trial Witness: 'I'm So High Right Now, Y'all'

Splitscreen of Alec Baldwin and Halyna Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin Plea Deal Offer Withdrawn Last Year

VIDEO: Hannah Gutierrez's attorneys have filed an emergency motion for a new trial and release, arguing some of the wording the judge gave the jury in instructions was confusing.

Hannah Gutierrez's Attorneys File Motion for New Trial and Release

photos of donald trump, Fani Willis and nathan wade

Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade Steps Down From Donald Trump's Case

President Donald Trump walks down a hallway

Judge Dismisses Some Charges Against Former President Donald Trump

Lead prosecutor in the Hannah Gutierrez trial, Kari Morrissey, discusses Gutierrez's guilty verdict.

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey Discusses Hannah Gutierrez Verdict

Hannah Gutierrez's defense attorney Jason Bowles spoke about his client's verdict and their plan to appeal.

Hannah Gutierrez's Defense Attorney Jason Bowles Speaks About Verdict

Splitscreen of Alec Baldwin and a Court TV guest.

What Might Hannah Gutierrez's Conviction Mean for Alec Baldwin?

Julie Grant with a picture of Halyna Hutchins behind her on the monitor.

Julie Grant: Others Criminally Culpable Besides Gutierrez and Baldwin

Experts weigh in on how Hannah Gutierrez's guilty verdict can affect A-list celebrity Alec Baldwin's trial.

How Will Hannah Gutierrez's Verdict Impact Alec Baldwin's Trial?

A New Mexico jury deliberated for less than three hours before delivering a mixed verdict in the case of Hannah Gutierrez.

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Day 10 Recap

MORE VIDEOS