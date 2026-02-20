What Do We Know About the Suspect's Backpack in Nancy Guthrie Case

- Watch Live
The suspect caught on Ring camera footage outside of Nancy Guthrie's home on the night she was abducted was wearing a backpack; Vinnie Politan asks, 'what do we know, what don't we know about this backpack?' (2/20/26) MORE
