What Do We Know About the Suspect's Backpack in Nancy Guthrie Case

The suspect caught on Ring camera footage outside of Nancy Guthrie's home on the night she was abducted was wearing a backpack; Vinnie Politan asks, 'what do we know, what don't we know about this backpack?' (2/20/26) MORE

Missing Persons, Shows ,

Latest Videos

Nancy Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie Offers $1M Reward for Mom Nancy Guthrie

Dale Warner police interrogation

Dale Warner Tells Police His Wife Is 'Very Unstable' In Interview

Person Questioned By Police in Nancy Guthrie Case Speaks Out

FBI: $50,000 Reward for Information Leading to Nancy Guthrie

Vigil inside a church

Hundreds attend vigil for missing Savannah Guthrie's mother

savannah guthrie video

Savannah Guthrie, Siblings Make Plea for Mother's Safe Return

Wisconsin Kayaker Who Faked Death No-Shows In Court

photo shows blood on ground

Sheriff: No Person Of Interest Yet In Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

sn tucson nancy guthrie ransom note

Scripps News Tucson Receives Alleged Ransom Note in Nancy Guthrie Case

Savannah Guthrie

Reports: Savannah Guthrie Stepping Away from Winter Olympics

Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy Guthrie

NBC's Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Disappearance Being Investigated as a Crime

Savannah Guthrie and her mom

'Today' Host Savannah Guthrie's Mother Reported Missing

MORE VIDEOS