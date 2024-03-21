Young Thug RICO Trial Witness: 'I'm So High Right Now, Y'all'

- Watch Live
During the Young Thug YSL trial, witness Adrian Bean began dozing off on the stand and said: "Can I get a water or something? I’m so high right now, y’all, I’m about to go to sleep on y’all now. I am." (3/20/24) MORE
