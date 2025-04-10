Court TV renews hit original series ‘Interview With a Killer’

Explosive 2-hour season premiere set for April 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

ATLANTA – Court TV announced the renewal of its popular true-crime series “Interview With a Killer,” which set records as the network’s most-watched original in its debut last fall.

“Interview With a Killer” is hosted by respected investigative reporter and journalist David Scott, whose work over the last three decades has garnered the industry’s top honors, including a Peabody Award, two Columbia DuPont Batons, and 14 Emmy Awards. Now, in a series of chilling face-to-face encounters, Scott (ABC News, HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel) sits down face-to-face with convicted murderers around the country, engaging with and, at times, confronting them. Scott and Ethan Nelson, head of Court TV, serve as executive producers.

A special 2-hour season premiere is set for Sunday, April 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In “Psycho Killer,” Scott interviews a man who calls himself the oldest serial killer in America, Gary Michael Hilton. In his first-ever televised interview, the so-called “National Forest Serial Killer” confesses for the first time to the murder of a Florida woman and reveals new information about three other homicides. Throughout the harrowing and chilling episode, Scott gets Hilton to open up about his killing spree, including how he chose his victims as he preyed on hikers in North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

“David is incredible, truly one of the best journalists and interviewers in the business. He has the rare ability to delve into the mindset of murderers and dispassionately challenge the claims they make. It captured the attention of millions of viewers in season one,” said Nelson. “Season two takes it up a notch. David, who is unparalleled in his prep work, not only draws out never-before-heard confessions but also catalyzes actual remorse in a couple of the killers. It is remarkable to watch.”

“There is no experience in True Crime television like coming face to face with convicted killers. And there is no greater challenge for an interviewer than to peel open a window into the mindset and motivations behind their murders,” said Scott. “This show serves up justice for the court of public opinion using the unique power of the good old-fashioned hardball interview, and results are compelling, chilling, and unforgettable.”

Other installments in season two of “Interview With a Killer” include:

“Once a Liar…” – April 20: It’s been 50 years since Sarah ‘Cindy’ White set fire to the home of the family who hired her to babysit. Now the longest-serving inmate of the Indiana Women’s Prison meets with Court TV to share her remorse. Does her life sentence reflect justice, or has her time in prison been long enough for reform? “Extreme Influence” – April 27: A Neo-Nazi turned Islamic jihadist shoots two of his roommates after an argument. In a combative interview, Devon Arthurs, now claiming to be remorseful for sending two young men to an early grave, attempts to explain his descent into madness. “Mad Love” – May 4: Rebecca Keller: Keri Murphy murdered Murphy’s mother after she did not approve of their high school relationship. In her first TV interview ever, Keller explains her role in the killing and even tries to justify why she did it. “Caregiver Killer”– May 11: She went by ‘Angel,’ but Alicia Keator was far from benevolent. Keator and her boyfriend killed and robbed John Fernandez, a 65-year-old man who used a wheelchair, after she agreed to take care of him in exchange for free rent. In her first interview, David Scott confronts Keator about her role in this depraved killing.

The premiere telecasts of “Interview With a Killer” last fall made the series Court TV’s top-performing original since the network returned in 2018.

