Court TV’s Hit Series ‘Interview With a Killer’ Returns for Season 3

ATLANTA – Court TV will debut the highly anticipated third season of its award-winning original series “Interview With a Killer” on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 8 p.m. ET, kicking off with a special two-hour premiere episode. The gripping docuseries recently earned the 2025 True Crime Award for Best New Episodic Series at the True Crime Awards in London, solidifying its reputation as one of the most powerful and thought-provoking programs in the true-crime genre.

Court TV’s acclaimed true-crime lineup continues its momentum following the season finale of “Victim to Verdict with Ted Rowlands,” which wrapped its four-week run this past Saturday.

“Both ‘Victim to Verdict’ and ‘Interview With a Killer’ have captivated audiences in their first two seasons, which is why we are excited to bring new episodes to viewers for what is a very robust fall lineup for Court TV,” said Ethan Nelson, head of Court TV. “Between these original shows and our daily coverage of the biggest cases of the moment, Court TV continues to be the ultimate home of true crime.”

Inside the Minds of Killers

Court TV’s award-winning original series returns for a chilling new season as investigative journalist David Scott (HBO Real Sports, ABC News) steps back inside America’s most secure prisons. In Season 3, Scott confronts five new convicted killers, pressing them to explain their crimes—sometimes for the first time ever. Each unflinching encounter peels back the layers of denial, remorse, and deception to reveal the disturbing truths that lie behind their murders.

Watch new episodes Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, only on Court TV.

Hosted by Scott—a veteran investigative reporter whose career has been recognized with a Peabody Award, two Columbia DuPont Batons, and 14 Emmy Awards—“Interview With a Killer” delivers rare, face-to-face access to the country’s most notorious murderers. Scott and Nelson created and executive produce the series.

Season Three Lineup of “Interview With a Killer”

Born Again Killer – Adam Williams (Oct. 25)

In his first-ever interview, notorious killer Adam Williams comes clean about the shocking double murder and international manhunt that captured the nation’s attention in 2021. In this two-hour special premiere, Williams displays cunning charm and claims he’s found Christ behind bars. He finally reveals to Scott the truth behind his vicious killing of an unsuspecting couple on a Texas beach.

Delayed Confession – Rachel Wade (Nov. 1)

It was a love triangle that turned deadly. In 2009, a Florida teenager stabbed her teenage love rival over an ex-boyfriend, and the case had people across the country glued to the televised trial. When Rachel Wade’s claims of self-defense were rejected by a jury, she was convicted and sentenced to prison. Now, years later, Wade reflects on the misguided teenager she once was and what led her to take another girl’s life.

Wrath – Julius Mullins (Nov. 8)

In 2019, a notorious crime ripped a Texas community apart as a bad breakup left a beloved teacher stabbed to death and a former high school football player convicted of the brutal slaying. For years, the small town of Olney has struggled to understand how and why teenager Julius Mullins could murder his ex-girlfriend’s mother. Scott confronts Mullins like never before about his upbringing under the Friday Night Lights, his bitter motive, and his ruthless crime.

Murder in Absentia – Amber Halford (Nov. 15)

Was it a robbery gone wrong—or was it exactly what Amber Halford wanted all along? In 2015, Halford conspired with her boyfriend to rob her great uncle. In a shocking twist, both men ended up dead in a blitz of gunfire, and Halford was convicted of capital murder. Today, as she questions the fairness of the legal system while serving life in prison for a murder where she didn’t pull the trigger, Scott challenges her on her role that fateful night and holds her accountable for the tragic turn of events.

The “Code” Killer – Benjamin Delgadillo (Nov. 22)

A tattoo party turned into a nightmare of torture, violence, and murder—but it was just another Monday night for drug dealer Benjamin Delgadillo. In a gripping interview, Scott follows Delgadillo into the criminal underworld as he explains how a thousand-dollar robbery of crystal meth kicked off an evening of mayhem that ended with a drug thief left for dead on the side of a highway. The grisly murder offers a rare look inside “the code”—the violent set of rules that dictate much of crime in America.