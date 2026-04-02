Alyssa Partsch admits to stabbing victim in the heart after social media feud

BOSTON (Court TV) — A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty and admitting her role in a deadly stabbing on the Boston Common.

Alyssa Partsch, 33, had faced trial on more serious charges later this month, but instead chose to plead guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter in the death of Jazreanna Sheppard, 21.

Partsch and Sheppard had an ongoing social media feud at the time of the incident, and had exchanged a series of messages in which Partsch had threatened Sheppard and was trying to entice her to fight, prosecutors said. At approximately 11:30 p.m. on July 20, 2023, the two women met in person for the first time.

As Sheppard walked toward a subway station in the busy downtown area, surveillance video showed Partsch approach the victim holding a knife. Prosecutors said that Sheppard was unarmed when the two women began to fight; the victim was stabbed multiple times in the face, head and torso. Partsch fled using the subway system.

Judge Mary Ames laid down the rules for spectators in the courtroom before the defendant walked in. “This is a hard day; it’s a hard day for everybody who’s here,” Ames said. “I know that and I appreciate that. And I’m thanking you in advance for the respect I know that everyone will show to this Court.” Ames admonished the gallery not to talk or make any gestures during the proceedings.

Prosecutors outlined the basis for the charges, noting that Sheppard’s death was ruled a homicide, caused by sharp-force injuries that included a stab wound to the heart.

Sheppard’s family delivered tearful and emotional victim impact statements. “I wouldn’t wish this on anyone,” the victim’s brother, Christian Gonzales, said. “I don’t know how I’m ever going to recover from this.” Sheppard’s mother broke down in tears on the witness stand as she tried to speak, while clutching a poster board with a photo of her dead daughter.

Ames took time to speak to each person who delivered a victim impact statement, expressing her condolences. “I can’t give you, I don’t have the power to give you, what you really would want,” Ames said as she handed down the sentence. “Because I can’t bring your beloved sister, daughter, cousin and friend back. My hope for you is that at some point in your lives, that you may be able to find peace.”

Ames sentenced Partsch to 15-20 years in prison, in line with the maximum penalty and the prosecution’s recommendation.