Charges filed after bodies of Kansas City Chiefs fans found in friend’s yard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Scripps News Kansas City) — Two men face involuntary manslaughter and drug charges in the drug-related deaths of three men in January 2024 at a house in the Northland.

Jordan Willis and Ivory Carson, 42, both face three counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, according to court documents.

A witness told police they went to a house in the 5200 block of NW 83rd Terrace on Jan. 9 to look for Clayton McGeeney, 36. The witness said they saw McGeeney’s pickup in front of the house. When no one came to the front door, the witness told police they entered the home through a basement window.

The witness found a body on the back patio and called police.

Court documents state the bodies of McGeeney, David Harrington, 37, and Ricky Johnson, 38, were found in the backyard. Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said at a Wednesday news conference the temperature dropped below freezing outside the night of Jan. 7.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and entered the house. According to the court document, they found a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance in the top drawer of a table and a small plastic bag containing a white residue on the top of an entertainment center in the living room.

Willis told police that McGeeney, Harrington and Johnson came to his house on Jan. 7 to watch the Chiefs-Dolphins game. He also said they were all drinking and smoking marijuana, per the court document.

Willis told police he thought the men got fentanyl at some point that day, too.

The Kansas City Regional Crime Lab tested the powdery substances found in the plastic bags in the house. The tests revealed one bag contained cocaine and the other contained fentanyl.

Willis’ DNA was found on the bag that contained cocaine and Carson’s DNA was found on the bag with fentanyl inside.

Autopsies on the three men revealed they died of fentanyl and cocaine combined toxicity, the court document stated.

Another witness told police the three men, along with the witness, were at Harrington’s house earlier on Jan. 7, where there was a large plate of cocaine supplied by Willis.

Police found out the three men went to Willis’ house to watch the game, drink alcohol, smoke marijuana, and use cocaine.

Carson admitted to police he sold cocaine by the gram to Johnson, Willis, Harrington and McGeeney before Jan. 1, 2024.

Prosecutor Zahnd said Carson is in custody and Willis plans to turn himself in soon.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Kansas City, an E.W. Scripps Company.