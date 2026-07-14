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Florida man who got in his jeep and rammed his uncle into a palm tree during verbal argument learns his fate

Posted at 1:39 PM, July 14, 2026Lauren SilverLauren Silver

TAMPA, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida man admitted to killing his uncle as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors that saw him avoid decades behind bars.

Jordan Aronson, 24, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter with a weapon in the death of his uncle, Scott Grebler, who died after he was hit by a vehicle driven by the defendant.

Jordan Aronson

Jordan Aronson pleaded guilty in court on July 13, 2026. (Court TV)

On June 13, 2023, Aronson had been living with his uncle for several weeks when the two got into an argument. Prosecutors said that Grebler suffered from Parkinson’s and had “severe issues” with mental health. The argument was captured entirely on video, investigators said, and showed it was entirely verbal: neither Aronson nor Grebler touched the other.

After arguing, Aronson got into a Jeep and backed it out of the home’s driveway. While the vehicle was in reverse, the victim threw binders and papers toward it. At that point, prosecutors said, Aronson continued to back the Jeep out of the driveway before suddenly speeding forward and hitting the victim, “ramming his body into” a palm tree.

While Aronson had initially pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder, he agreed to change his plea after reaching an agreement with prosecutors that saw the charge reduced. The deal also outlined a 10-year prison sentence — far less than the 30-year maximum the charge carried.

Judge Gregory Green found Aronson guilty and sentenced him in accordance with the agreement, which will place Aronson on probation for five years after his release. He must also perform 50 hours of community service and complete an anger management course.

Aronson’s attorney asked Green to recommend to the Florida Department of Corrections that Aronson be placed in a facility as close to South Florida as possible. Green agreed to make the recommendation, but warned that his word carries no weight with the DOC.

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