‘News to me’: Judge bewildered by possible plea deal in violent Florida murder

TAMPA, Fla. (Court TV) —A Florida man accused of killing his uncle with a car and leaving the scene revealed in court on Thursday that he intends to plead guilty — but not yet.

Jordan Aronson, 24, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges and was supposed to stand trial next week, but he abruptly changed his legal team this week. Aronson appeared in court briefly on Wednesday, where his attorney, Craig Wisenhunt, announced he was withdrawing, and a new attorney, Robert Malove, said he was joining the case.

Wisenhunt told Judge Gregory Green that Aronson had elected to hire private counsel and his “authority was rescinded” by the client. When Malove said he didn’t even have the case file, Green ordered everyone to return to court on Thursday.

Things were no less tense on Thursday, when Malove informed the court that he was unavailable for the scheduled trial dates. “Knowing you had a notice of unavailability, you took the case?” Green questioned Malove. Malove said that he took the case because he was informed Wisenhunt would be withdrawing, leaving Aronson unrepresented. In a motion reviewed by Court TV, Wisenhunt referenced an “irreconcilable ethical conflict of interest” as the reason for his withdrawal.

Despite asking for a continuance, Malove told the judge, “This is not going to be going to trial. This is going to be resolved by way of a plea.”

“Well, that’s news to me,” Green responded.

Prosecutor Melissa Grajales said in court that Aronson faces 20 years in prison if he’s convicted as charged, but her office has extended a plea agreement to the defendant. Under the terms of the agreement, Aronson would plead guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter for a sentence of 10 years in prison followed by five years of probation. Malove said his client intends to accept the agreement unless he can secure a better offer.

The defendant allegedly admitted to investigators that he hit his uncle, Scott Grebler, with a car and left the scene, but maintained he did so after the victim hit him first. A witness reportedly told police he saw a black Wrangler Jeep reverse quickly out of a driveway, with “paper flying all over the road” before speeding back into the driveway. The witness allegedly said the Jeep then reversed back at normal speed and idled for approximately 30 seconds. Then, the witness heard two screams from the vehicle before it drove away. The witness then approached and found the victim, face down on the ground next to the driveway, bleeding from his head and struggling to breathe, police said.

In an interview with police, Aronson allegedly said that Grabler threw a mug at his Jeep and chased him before punching him in the chest. He described trying to get away and said he hit his uncle with the vehicle while he was trying to leave. Aronson allegedly told investigators the fight began when his uncle accused him of stealing, but prosecutors say video evidence refutes Aronson’s version of events. According to investigators, the video shows Grabler throw a binder at the Jeep, after which Aronson allegedly drives straight forward, hitting the victim with the driver’s side of the car. “As the victim began to fall to the driver’s side of the vehicle, Aronson turned the vehicle towards that same side, appearing to track the falling victim,” police said.

Aronson is scheduled to return to court on July 13, where he will be offered the opportunity to accept the plea agreement. If he declines, his trial is scheduled to start in August.