Images show inside Jeffrey Epstein’s compound on private island

Posted at 9:41 AM, December 4, 2025
House Democrats investigating convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes have released new, never-before-seen video and images from his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The photos show the exterior of Epstein’s compound, surrounding views, and several rooms inside the residence.

“These new images are a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and his island,” said Ranking Member Robert Garcia.

In addition to interior photos, the committee also released an image of a phone that appeared to list several names.

The House Oversight Committee has been examining Epstein and his alleged crimes for months. In November, the panel released emails purportedly written by Epstein, including a 2011 message to Ghislaine Maxwell in which Epstein claimed Donald Trump “spent hours at my house,” adding that Trump was “the dog that hasn’t barked.”

The Oversight Committee’s investigation is separate from the long-awaited release of Justice Department files on Epstein. Congress passed a law in November requiring the DOJ to disclose the records.

However, the legislation allows the department to redact certain information. Officials are expected to withhold details that could identify victims, material related to child sexual abuse, graphic descriptions, and information that could threaten national security, foreign policy, or ongoing investigations.

This story was originally published by Scripps News, an E.W. Scripps Company.

Images released from the House Oversight Committee show Jeffrey Epstein's compound in the U.S. Virgin Islands. (House Oversight Committee)
