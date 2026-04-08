‘Ketamine Queen’ who sold drugs to Matthew Perry sentenced to prison

LOS ANGELES (Court TV) — The drug dealer known as the “Ketamine Queen” was sentenced to prison for selling actor Matthew Perry the drugs that killed him.

Jasveen Sangha, 42, previously pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or bodily injury. On Wednesday, Sangha appeared in federal court, where she was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison.

“For years…Sangha operated a high-volume drug trafficking business out of her North Hollywood residence,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum filed with the Court. “To cultivate her business, [Sangha] marketed herself as an exclusive dealer who catered to high-profile Hollywood clientele.”

Prosecutors said Sangha worked with others to knowingly distribute ketamine, a powerful dissociative anesthetic, to Perry, a successful actor who publicly struggled with drug addiction. Leading up to the actor’s death, Perry was repeatedly injected with ketamine supplied by Sangha; on the day of his death, he was injected with at least three shots of the drug, prosecutors said.

Perry had been receiving regular ketamine infusion treatments for depression in the months before his death from regular doctors, who were not among those charged. Prosecutors said when those doctors refused to give him more, he went in search of other sources. In one instance, prosecutors said, Perry paid $2,000 for a vial of ketamine that cost the doctor who had it $12. In the months before his death, Perry paid about $55,000 in cash for the drugs.

After Perry’s death, prosecutors said Sangha conspired with others to distance herself from the actor, even changing settings on a communication app to automatically delete all her messages.

Sangha had faced up to 65 years in prison. Ahead of Wednesday’s sentencing, her attorneys filed a memorandum with the court asking for a reduction, citing her guilty plea and “acceptance of responsibility.

Sangha was one of five defendants charged in Perry’s death. Salvador Plasencia, 44, known as “Dr. P,” was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty in July 2025 to four counts of distribution of ketamine. Mark Chavez, 55, was sentenced to three years of probation and eight months of home detention after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

Erik Fleming, 56, and Kenneth Iwamasa, 61, pleaded guilty to federal drug charges in August 2024 and are awaiting sentencing.