Man charged with murder after allegedly pushing woman on public sidewalk

MIAMI (Court TV) — A Florida man is behind bars on a murder charge after investigators say he pushed a woman outside of his home, causing fatal injuries when she fell.

Jacob John Kohlhas, 72, is charged with a single count of second-degree murder in the death of 65-year-old Alisa Marie Toth. Kohlhas had initially faced charges of aggravated battery in the case, but those charges were upgraded last week following the woman’s death.

In documents reviewed by Court TV, officers said that Kohlhas initially called 911 on Oct. 21, 2025, to report that someone had fallen on the sidewalk outside of his home. First responders at the scene said Toth was nonresponsive and appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant.

When officers at the scene spoke to Kohlhas, he said that he had come outside of his home because he saw Toth, whom he did not know, outside of his house. The victim was standing on the sidewalk, which is public property, when Kohlhas allegedly confronted her. Police reported that Kohlhas told them he told the woman to leave and proceeded to push her, causing Toth to fall back and hit her head on the sidewalk.

Investigators say the alleged victim was never able to offer her side of the story; a CT at a hospital revealed she had internal bleeding. Doctors diagnosed Toth with a traumatic brain injury and a subdural hematoma. She was declared brain dead on Nov. 1 and passed away on Nov. 6. A medical examiner said her death was the result of blunt trauma and ruled it a homicide.

Court records show that protesters dropped the charge of aggravated battery in April 2026. Kohlhas was arrested on June 12 after the new charge was filed. He declined to speak with police without his attorney.