Man set to go on trial for killing girlfriend who is still missing

Posted at 1:12 PM, July 6, 2026 and last updated 12:31 PM, July 6, 2026
David Harris David Harris

ALBANY, Ga. (Court TV) — A Georgia man will stand trial this week for allegedly killing his girlfriend who disappeared four years ago and is presumed dead, although her body was never recovered.

Ryan Cooper and Lacambria Deonshay Toomer

Ryan Cooper (Dougherty County Jail) and Lacambria Deonshay Toomer (Facebook).

Ryan Cooper, 28, is facing charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another in the slaying of 23-year-old Lacambria Deonshay Toomer.

Toomer was last seen in Albany, Georgia, on Aug. 13, 2022, and was reported missing 11 days later. According to local NBC affiliate WALB, authorities believe Cooper killed Toomer around Aug. 15 or 16, 2022. He claimed he dropped her off at a gas station, but cops say that’s not true.

Prosecutors reportedly pieced together the case using text messages between Cooper and Toomer and cellphone GPS records. Cooper was the last person to be with Toomer, according to cops. Her last known text message was sent on Aug. 15, 2022.

Cops arrested Cooper on May 31, 2023. A grand jury indicted Cooper in March, court records say.

Authorities have not released a motive for the killing. The suspect and victim shared a child together.

Toomer’s mother told WALB while she was pleased about the indictment, she would like her daughter to be located.

“I’m still hurting on the inside, even though we got the justice part,” Melassia Thornton Caldwell said. “But I’m still hurting because I don’t have the closure part, because I still don’t know where her remains lie.”

Cooper has been at the Doughty County Jail since his arrest.

Jury selection was set to begin on Monday.

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Ryan Cooper and Lacambria Deonshay Toomer
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