Melodee Buzzard’s belongings removed from home ahead of memorial

Posted at 1:14 PM, February 4, 2026
VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. (Scripps News Group) — A judge has determined that one of 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard‘s half-sisters will be responsible for decisions surrounding her remains, as memorial items continue to accumulate outside the Vandenberg Village home where she lived.

Ashlee Buzzard in court

Ashlee Buzzard appears in court for a hearing on Jan. 7, 2026. (Scripps News San Luis Obispo)

Melodee was found shot to death in a rural area of Utah on Dec. 6, 2025. Her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, is charged with her murder.

During a hearing at the Santa Maria courthouse on Monday, the judge confirmed that Destynee Contreras, Melodee’s maternal half-sister, will oversee the disposition of Melodee’s remains, including cremation and final arrangements.

In court, it was revealed that a private memorial service for Melodee is scheduled later this month at a Santa Maria church. On Feb. 10, which would have been Melodee’s 10th birthday, other family members will be planning a separate memorial event.

Contreras’ attorney, Noelle Gaston, shared the following information in a statement to Scripps News Group:

“The family reached certain agreements and the court made orders regarding Melodee’s services, including that they would not be publicized and that press would not be permitted to attend. Thank you for respecting their privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

Also on Monday, family friends were seen inside the Buzzard’s Vandenberg Village home, removing items believed to belong to Melodee. According to the real estate agency that oversees the property, Ashlee Buzzard, through her attorney, issued a 30-day notice to vacate roughly a month ago, and Monday marked the final day for removal of items from the home. Those present declined to answer questions about where the items were being taken.

pickup truck packed with belongings in driveway outside house

A car packed with belongings was seen outside the Buzzard home. (Crystal Bermudez/Scripps News Group of San Luis Obispo)

Neighbor Janet Holmes said she happened to drive by the home and was shocked by what she saw.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s very emotional,” Holmes said.

Holmes, who previously spoke with Scripps News Group in October after knocking on the door out of concern, said seeing the belongings being removed was difficult to process.

“Just driving by is horrific. It’s awful. My heart goes out to the family,” she said.

In the related criminal case, Ashlee Buzzard is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 11 for a procedural hearing as evidence and filings continue to be reviewed.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Group of San Luis Obispo.

