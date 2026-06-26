Middle school teacher facing new charges after alleged sex abuse of student

Posted at 11:07 AM, June 26, 2026 and last updated 12:02 PM, June 26, 2026
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

WOODBURY, N.J. (Court TV) — A former middle school teacher is facing new charges after prosecutors say she sexually assaulted one of her students.

Ashley Fisler booking photo

Ashley Fisler is accused of having sex with a middle school student. (Washington Twp Police)

Ashley Fisler, 36, had initially faced six charges of aggravated assault as well as a charge of official misconduct and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct. On Thursday, a grand jury indicted her on each of those charges, as well as charges of a pattern of official misconduct, endangering the welfare of a child by permitting the child to engage in pornography, endangering the welfare of a child by possessing or viewing child sex exploitation and promoting obscene material to a minor.

The alleged victim in the case, identified as G.G. in court proceedings, was a student in Fisler’s classroom at Orchard Valley Middle School when the two began a relationship, prosecutors said. The two allegedly had sexual contact at least six times, both in Fisler’s vehicle and in Fisler’s middle school classroom.

The sexual contact allegedly occurred in 2021-2022, but in the years following, prosecutors say that Fisler and the alleged victim continued to communicate, often sharing photos or graphic descriptions of sex.

At a pretrial detention hearing in April, shortly after Fisler’s arrest, Prosecutor Kylie Finley said her office was continuing to look into whether there were any other victims. The indictment does not make clear whether the new charges stem from allegations involving the same victim or others.

Fisler was ordered held without bond while awaiting trial. If she is convicted, she faces more than 150 years in prison.

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