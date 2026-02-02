Missing teen Hailey Buzbee believed to be deceased, suspect in custody in Ohio

FISHERS, Ind. (Scripps News Group) – Authorities announced Sunday that they believe missing Ohio teen Hailey Buzbee is deceased.

Buzbee, 17, was last seen on Jan. 5.

According to previous reports, police believe she left her house either the night of January 5 or in the early morning hours of January 6. In the weeks following, police confirmed that Buzbee had left her house willingly and with a plan, categorizing her as an “endangered missing juvenile,” during an update on January 19.

During the press conference, Fishers police said a 39-year-old male suspect is in custody in Ohio in connection with this case. He has not been charged with her disappearance at this time.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said that police came to the conclusion that Buzbee was deceased following an extensive investigation between the Fishers Police Department, Indiana State Police and the FBI.

Fishers Police Chief Ed Gebhart explained that the investigation has now become ‘recovery only.’ At this time, her body has not yet been located.

Gebhart said Fishers Police were called to the Buzbee home on January 6 after receiving reports that Buzbee had left overnight.

Gebhart said the department was able to identify an unknown vehicle that had been in the neighborhood the night Buzbee went missing. Based on the unknown vehicle, they were able identify the suspect.

Gebhart said the suspect told officers that they had picked Buzbee up and, initially, told officers they had dropped her off on the side of the road. However, officers later found evidence that that particular statement was not true.

Working with ISP, the FBI and partners in Ohio, Gebhart said the Columbus Police Department in Ohio conducted a search of the suspect’s home and the vehicle they reportedly picked up Buzbee in. An investigation revealed evidence confirming that Buzbee had been at the suspect’s home in Columbus and at a short-term rental property in Hocking, Ohio.

Gebhart said they believe Buzbee and the suspect met via online gaming. Fishers PD reportedly encountered the suspect within days of Buzbee being reported missing.

The determination that Hailey Buzbee was believed to be deceased came after law enforcement obtained evidence and statements the suspect allegedly made.

The suspect is currently being held on charges unrelated to Buzbee’s disappearance. Their initial court date is scheduled for Monday, February 2, in Ohio.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Group of Indianapolis.