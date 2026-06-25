Mom avoids jail after dragging police officer with car following Target theft

LAS VEGAS (Court TV) — A Nevada woman avoided jail time after pleading guilty to dragging a police officer with her car while she was with teenagers attempting to shoplift from Target.

Keneshia Dixon pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer with the use of a firearm — despite the fact that no firearm was used in the incident in Aug. 2025. At Dixon’s sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Judge Kathleen Delaney explained that because there was no appropriate charge to indicate that the weapon Dixon used was actually a vehicle, they were left using the existing legal language in the charging document.

Dixon had initially been charged with second-degree kidnapping and escape, but those charges were dismissed as part of the agreement she reached with prosecutors, which also included the state withholding any recommendation for sentencing.

Dixon had been with her teen daughter and two other juveniles at Target when the girls were caught on camera putting items into their bags and then leaving without paying, local CBS affiliate KLAS reported at the time. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Chadly Dingle chased after the group, but the girls first assaulted him before pushing him into the backseat of their vehicle, investigators said. As the group began to drive away, Dingle was left half in, half out of the car and dragged while the driver reached speeds upwards of 30 mph, area Fox affiliate KVVU reported.

Dingle survived the injuries; he did not attend the sentencing hearing.

Dixon addressed the court at her sentencing, saying she is a single mother of five and that she lost her job because of the incident. “I want to apologize to everyone that was in the situation,” she said. “It was an unfortunate situation that I wasn’t aware about, but I was put in the situation.”

“The trouble, Ms. Dixon, with the way this has been described and the way you are, I guess accounting for your responsibility in this, or not as the case may be here, is you are the only adult in this scenario. These are juveniles that are participating in whatever is happening here,” Delaney said as she began to pronounce the sentence. “To say that you were somehow dragged along on this…who’s the adult in the room? Who’s making these decisions?”

Dixon was spared prison time and given 24 months of probation and a suspended sentence; if she violates the terms of the probation, which include not using drugs or alcohol and staying away from both the victim and Target, she faces 19 to 48 months in prison. Delaney also ordered her to undergo mental health counseling and impulse control counseling, “because I cannot understand what choices were made in these circumstances. Even if you were not the ringleader of this, so to speak, you still made choices to participate in that.”