Mom finds son ‘very sweaty’ after he allegedly killed woman with concrete block

CHINA SPRING, Texas (Court TV) – The man accused of bludgeoning a 38-year-old woman to death with a concrete block and machete will claim self-defense when his trial starts this week, according to his attorney.

Richard Ozment, 38, stands accused of first-degree murder in the death of Michaela Brooker.

“This is one of the most horrific, horrible, brutal, senseless attacks that we have seen in a long time,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said at a press conference announcing the arrest. “It never should have happened.”

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office responded on Sept. 21, 2024, to the 15000 block of Old China Spring Road in China Spring, northwest of Waco.

Ozment’s mother had her husband call police after she spotted a “human foot” behind an RV on her property. She saw her “very sweaty” son nearby.

“What have you done?” she asked him, according to local CBS affiliate KWTX, citing the complaint.

The suspect claimed the victim “tried to stab” him.

Deputies rushed to the property and found Brooker suffering from serious head injuries. She was flown to a hospital, where she died. Ozment ran away and hid in a stock tank in the woods nearby. He was located about 10 hours later and arrested. He’s been in the McLennan County Jail ever since.

Ozment’s attorney Bryan Cantrell told KWTX that his client will claim self-defense as part of his legal strategy. He declined to comment further.

Authorities have not divulged the relationship between the two victims, nor the motive for the alleged crime.

Friends have started a GoFundMe for Brooker’s family.

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved Michaela was tragically taken from us too soon,” the description reads. “A victim of a senseless act of violence, she was a cherished mother, daughter, and friend.”

Jury selection is slated to begin on Monday.