Remains identified as Caleb Harris, ‘no obvious signs of homicide’

Posted at 7:28 AM, July 18, 2024
Scripps News Corpus Christi Scripps News Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI — After a months-long search, the remains of Caleb Harris has been found and identified.

According to a release from Corpus Christi Police Blotter, forensic analysts with the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification (UNTCHI) have determined that the human remains found inside a City Wastewater Lift Station last month are most likely Harris.

Texas A&M student Caleb Harris went missing on March 4.

Texas A&M student Caleb Harris went missing on March 4. (Alexis Scott, Scripps News Corpus Christi)

Harris, a 21-year-old Texas A&M – Corpus Christi student, disappeared from his off-campus apartment in the early morning of March 4. CCPD organized an exhaustive search of the area around Harris’s apartment complex for weeks following his disappearance.

Dozens of law enforcement agencies, student volunteers from Texas A&M CC, along with countless additional civilian volunteers joined the search effort.

An investigative team, which included CCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division and Organized Crime Unit, the FBI, the United States Marshals Service, and the Texas Rangers was formed within days of his vanishing. These investigators executed over 50 digital search warrants, submitted 82 preservation requests, and analyzed over 1500 GB of Data for months.

RELATED | Caleb Harris’ family offers reward hoping for son’s safe return

On Monday, June 24, city workers conducting maintenance at the Perry Place wastewater lift station discovered the remains inside a wastewater collection well and immediately contacted police.

The remains, which had “no obvious signs of homicide,” as stated in the Blotter, were transported to the Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office for examination. Due to the advanced state of decomposition, the Medical Examiner’s Office was unable to make an identification, or provide cause of death. The remains were then sent to the UNTCHI for DNA analysis, along with DNA samples from Harris’s parents.

According to the Missing Persons DNA Report issued Thursday by UNTCHI, the remains “are approximately 2.4 sextillion times more likely to be observed if the unidentified remains originated from a biological child of (Caleb Harris’s parents) rather than if the unidentified remains originated from an unrelated individual from the Caucasian population.”

The remains will be returned to the Nueces County Medical Examiner’s office, which will then issue the final autopsy report.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Corpus Christi, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

photos of caleb harris

DNA Analysis Confirms Remains Are Caleb Harris

The remains of Caleb Harris had 'no obvious signs of homicide,' according to a news release. More

Randy Harris interview on Court TV

Caleb Harris’ Father Talks About His Son’s Last Known Snapchat

Randy Harris speaks to Court TV about his son Caleb’s last known timeline before he went missing from his apartment on March 4, 2024. More

photos of caleb harris

Search Continues for Texas Student Caleb Harris

The 31-year-old female UberEats driver was also cleared as a suspect in the disappearance of Texas A&M student Caleb Harris. More

TRENDING

Julie Grant/Alec Baldwin/Hannah Gutierrez

LATEST NEWS

split screen of michael jackson-bolanos and samantha woll
Texas A&M student Caleb Harris went missing on March 4.
woman escorted from court

SCRIPPS NEWS