Sheriff’s office confirms mother of two Britney Gard found alive

PUTNAM COUNTY (Scripps News Indianapolis) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed on social media that Britney Gard, a missing mother, was found on Wednesday night.

Scripps News Indianapolis spoke with Gard’s brother-in-law, who confirmed she was found.

The post said Gard was found in a wooded area two and a half miles away from her residence and is being evaluated by medical staff.

Gard was last seen on Sept. 30. The next day, police responded to her burning home and found no one inside.

Gard’s house was reported showing smoke the next day at 7:39 p.m. Local fire departments extinguished the blaze, but no one was found in the fire-damaged home.

Three fire investigators were called to the scene and are still compiling evidence. Fire investigators said they believe the house fire is suspicious in nature and will relay their full findings to criminal investigators.

