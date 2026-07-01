Teens knife mom of 5 in the back, killing her in broad daylight: Cops

DEL RIO, Texas (Court TV) — Three Texas teenagers are accused of fatally stabbing a mother of five in the back on a busy road in broad daylight.

Amaya Cookie Diaz, 19, Kitty Mia Diaz, 21, and Kyandra Renee Faz, 21, are charged with murder in the death of Caroline “Caro” Pena. The investigation began shortly after 2 p.m. June 25 after Pena, 32, arrived at a local hospital with stab wounds. She died several hours later.

Cops with the Del Rio Police Department learned the stabbing occurred at a home on the 800 block of East 10th Street. A probable cause arrest affidavit said surveillance video from the home captured the entirety of the incident.

It apparently showed Pena arriving at Faz’s home in a pickup truck. Shortly thereafter, the Diaz sisters arrive at the home to “confront” Pena. Amaya Diaz was apparently holding a knife when she walked up to Pena and stabbed her in the back, the affidavit said. Kitty Diaz and Faz also allegedly assaulted the victim. The suspects all fled the scene.

Investigators identified the Diaz sisters as suspects and went to their home. When cops saw them, they had allegedly changed their clothes and showered. Cops took them into custody and later arrested Faz when they located her.

Faz claimed that Pena showed up at her home “looking to start a fight” and the Diaz sisters arrived at the same time.

Police have not discussed what sparked the melee, but Del Rio Police Chief Frank Ramirez told TMZ that the victims and suspects knew each other.

All three suspects are being held on $5 million bonds.

Pena leaves behind her five children. Her friends described her as a devoted mother and lamented the way in which she was killed.

“This wasn’t something that happened in a back alley,” Zelina Ochoa told local CBS affiliate KENS. “This happened at the corner near Sonic on one of our busiest roads in broad daylight.”