2nd Trial, Final Verdict: Jeffrey Spence Found Guilty of Daughter's Boyfriend's Murder

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Jeffrey Spence was standing trial for a second time on charges that he murdered his daughter’s boyfriend during a robbery. Spence was found guilty of first-degree murder and not guilty of capital murder and manslaughter. (3/27/26) MORE
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