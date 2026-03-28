2nd Trial, Final Verdict: Jeffrey Spence Found Guilty of Daughter's Boyfriend's Murder

Jeffrey Spence was standing trial for a second time on charges that he murdered his daughter’s boyfriend during a robbery. Spence was found guilty of first-degree murder and not guilty of capital murder and manslaughter. (3/27/26) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem, Murder Plots

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Alicia Andrews said she was unaware of murder plot against rapper Julio Foolio. She described hearing gunshots but not knowing anyone died, and claimed her boyfriend used her phone to communicate with others without her knowledge.

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Julio Foolio was killed in Tampa after posting his location on social media. Three alleged shooters from a suspected rival gang are accused of shooting the rapper. Of the 5 suspects who were arrested, Alicia Andrews is first to face trial.

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