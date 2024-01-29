Becky Hill's Full Testimony

- Watch Live
Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill testified at an evidentiary hearing to determine if jury tampering allegations warrant a new trial for convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh. Under oath, Hill denied attempting to influence jurors. (1/29/24) MORE
