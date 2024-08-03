Scott Peterson To Speak in First On-Camera Interview Since 2004

- Watch Live
Gloria Allred joins Court TV to discuss Scott Peterson's upcoming first on-camera interview in more than two decades as part of a new Peacock docuseries called 'Face to Face with Scott Peterson.' (8/2/24) MORE
