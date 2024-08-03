Scott Peterson To Speak in First On-Camera Interview Since 2004

Gloria Allred joins Court TV to discuss Scott Peterson's upcoming first on-camera interview in more than two decades as part of a new Peacock docuseries called 'Face to Face with Scott Peterson.' (8/2/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Gloria Allred discusses Scott Peterson docuseries.

Scott Peterson To Speak in First On-Camera Interview Since 2004

defendant sits in front of judge

Woman Who Tried to Poison Husband Speaks Ahead of Sentencing

Female judge sits at the bench behind a computer screen.

Judge Sentences Woman Who Tried to Poison Husband with Pet Euthanasia

Female defendant wwith long black hair stands and listens as a verdict is read.

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Christine Ricci screenshot

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Jury Begin Deliberations

Prosecutor points to defendant in court

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Christine Ricci sits in court during closing arguments.

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Young man on witness stand. Has dark hair, moustache and beard.

Michael Ricci Jr., Son of Defendant and Victim, on Cross-Examination

woman and man at press conference

Doug Benefield's Daughter Reacts to Verdict

Ashley Benefield found guilty of manslaughter.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Ashley Benefield sits in court room.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Day 6 Recap

Black Swan Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal Closing

MORE VIDEOS