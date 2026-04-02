‘Sleepless Nights & Grief Beyond Explanation’: Victim’s Sister’s Impact Statement

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Poisoning victim Leroy Fowler’s sister, Tammy Carbone, with the assistance of Candace Eaton, gave an emotional victim impact statement at Judy Church's sentencing, emphasizing the “sleepless nights an grief beyond explanation.” (4/2/26) MORE
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