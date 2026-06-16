Accused Wife Killer’s Note: ‘I’m Sorry I Wasn’t Strong Enough to Handle the Weight’

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A police officer detailed the evidence that was collected during the investigation into Saria Barney’s disappearance. Included in the evidence was a handwritten note allegedly written by murder suspect Zarrius Hildabrand. (6/16/26) MORE
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