Military Husband Killed Wife With 1 Shot: Prosecution

The prosecution presented closings in Zarrius Hildabrand’s murder trial by inferring his guilt on questions everyone but he was asking. The prosecution stressed that Hildabrand wasn’t asking those questions because he murdered Saria Barney. (6/24/26) MORE

Killer Spouses, Missing Persons, Murder & Mayhem

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