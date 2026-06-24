Military Husband Killed Wife With 1 Shot: Prosecution

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The prosecution presented closings in Zarrius Hildabrand’s murder trial by inferring his guilt on questions everyone but he was asking. The prosecution stressed that Hildabrand wasn’t asking those questions because he murdered Saria Barney. (6/24/26) MORE
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