Accused Wife Killer Drops Shocking Affair Bombshell in Court

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Zarrius Hildabrand admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, Saria Barney with a woman he knew from his past. Hildabrand, who is accused of killing Barney, acknowledged that Barney confronted him about the extramarital affair. (6/23/26) MORE
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