Accused Wife Killer Bought Trash Can, Peroxide During Wife’s Alleged Disappearance

The court was shown purchases made by Zarrius Hildabrand during his wife’s alleged disappearance on Aug. 6, 2023. The footage that was shown includes Hildabrand purchasing a trash can and hydrogen peroxide. (6/15/26) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

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