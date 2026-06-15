Accused Wife Killer Bought Trash Can, Peroxide During Wife’s Alleged Disappearance

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The court was shown purchases made by Zarrius Hildabrand during his wife’s alleged disappearance on Aug. 6, 2023. The footage that was shown includes Hildabrand purchasing a trash can and hydrogen peroxide. (6/15/26) MORE
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