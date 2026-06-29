Alex Murdaugh's Next Chapter Begins in Court

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Alex Murdaugh made his first court appearance since his 2023 double murder convictions were overturned by the South Carolina Supreme Court in May. Murdaugh’s trial date was tentatively set for April 5, 2027. (6/29/26) MORE
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